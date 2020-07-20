885 Melody Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated home on private cul de sac in great location close to Historic Roswell, Library,Parks w/easy access to Holcomb Bridge Rd.Main flr is an open flr plan w/ hardwood floors,sep living rm & dining rm.Kit is completely remodeled.Terrace level has bedroom,full bath,laundry rm & wet bar area.The master bedrm has a large walk in closet.There is fantastic back yd w/large deck & lower patio area w/outdoor kitchen, gazebo and separate fire-pit. There is a large area for play with a swing set as well as a fenced garden area. Many upgrades. Landscaping included in rent.