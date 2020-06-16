All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
595 TERRACE OAKS Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

595 TERRACE OAKS Drive

595 Terrace Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

595 Terrace Oaks Drive, Roswell, GA 30075
Brookfield West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Terrific home for lease in Brookfield Country Club.OPEN KITCHEN CONCEPT,view to Keep Rm w/stone fireplace. Kitchen w/granite, stainless apps,breakfast bar on expansive island,wall of pantry doors. Owners suite on MAIN w/sitting area, private deck overlooking saltwater pool. HIS & HER offices on main level, one connected to Master bedrm. Great Room w/Wet bar, FP. Finished walkout terrace lvl w/game/media rms, workshop, PLENTY OF STORAGE. Outdoor living on 2 decks,flagstone patio, potting room.3 car garage. Wireless pet fence/collar.Cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have any available units?
595 TERRACE OAKS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have?
Some of 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
595 TERRACE OAKS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive offers parking.
Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive has a pool.
Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have accessible units?
No, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 TERRACE OAKS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College