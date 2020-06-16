595 TERRACE OAKS Drive

Amenities

Terrific home for lease in Brookfield Country Club.OPEN KITCHEN CONCEPT,view to Keep Rm w/stone fireplace. Kitchen w/granite, stainless apps,breakfast bar on expansive island,wall of pantry doors. Owners suite on MAIN w/sitting area, private deck overlooking saltwater pool. HIS & HER offices on main level, one connected to Master bedrm. Great Room w/Wet bar, FP. Finished walkout terrace lvl w/game/media rms, workshop, PLENTY OF STORAGE. Outdoor living on 2 decks,flagstone patio, potting room.3 car garage. Wireless pet fence/collar.Cul-de-sac.