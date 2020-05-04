550 Hembree Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This classic ranch has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. The floor plan of this home features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms. The bedrooms are large with great closet space and a Jack and Jill bathroom between the secondary bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining on the over sized patio and large private backyard. Two car, side entry garage with extra storage. Highly ranked schools and great location near downtown Roswell, shopping and Ga. 400. To schedule an appointment text or call Trish Beeman at 404-400-6197 for a quick response.