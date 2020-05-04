All apartments in Roswell
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:35 PM

550 Hembree Road

550 Hembree Road · (404) 400-6197
Location

550 Hembree Road, Roswell, GA 30076
Saddle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

This classic ranch has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. The floor plan of this home features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms. The bedrooms are large with great closet space and a Jack and Jill bathroom between the secondary bedrooms. Enjoy entertaining on the over sized patio and large private backyard. Two car, side entry garage with extra storage. Highly ranked schools and great location near downtown Roswell, shopping and Ga. 400. To schedule an appointment text or call Trish Beeman at 404-400-6197 for a quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Hembree Road have any available units?
550 Hembree Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Hembree Road have?
Some of 550 Hembree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Hembree Road currently offering any rent specials?
550 Hembree Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Hembree Road pet-friendly?
No, 550 Hembree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 550 Hembree Road offer parking?
Yes, 550 Hembree Road does offer parking.
Does 550 Hembree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Hembree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Hembree Road have a pool?
Yes, 550 Hembree Road has a pool.
Does 550 Hembree Road have accessible units?
No, 550 Hembree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Hembree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Hembree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
