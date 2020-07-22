All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 530 Ramsdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
530 Ramsdale Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

530 Ramsdale Drive

530 Ramsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

530 Ramsdale Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You'll love living in this in this amazing and updated ranch home. Rental includes the entire main level of the home as well as a partially-finished bonus area in the basement. Greeted by a rocking chair front porch, enter into the formal living room, flowing throw into open main living areas, including gourmet kitchen with center island and wet bar + breakfast bar, dining area + tiered great room with stone fireplace + built-in shelving. Master bedroom with grand ensuite bath featuring double-headed rain shower, soaking tub + dual walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Ramsdale Drive have any available units?
530 Ramsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Ramsdale Drive have?
Some of 530 Ramsdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Ramsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Ramsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Ramsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Ramsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 530 Ramsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Ramsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Ramsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Ramsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Ramsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Ramsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Ramsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Ramsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Ramsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Ramsdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRoswell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Roswell 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRoswell Luxury Apartments
Roswell Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College