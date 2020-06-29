527 Warm Springs Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Roswell - Property Id: 185971



Beautiful garden condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bath room available in historic Roswell.



Very convenient location on Atlanta Street, which is very near to Holcomb Bridge and Chattahoochee Recreation center,and close to numerous restaurants.



It has nice split bedroom floor-plan with fireplace in the family room, private deck with wooded view.



Condo has been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances with granite counter top in the kitchen & almost new vanity in the bathrooms.



Entire floor in the condo shines with gleaming hard wood, which is excellent for cleaning and people who are sensitive. The laundry room is furnished with washer and dryer.



Every bed rooms has its own full bath and large walking closets.The community has a swimming pool.

