Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
527 Warm Springs Cir
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

527 Warm Springs Cir

527 Warm Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

527 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Roswell - Property Id: 185971

Beautiful garden condo with 2 bedroom, 2 bath room available in historic Roswell.

Very convenient location on Atlanta Street, which is very near to Holcomb Bridge and Chattahoochee Recreation center,and close to numerous restaurants.

It has nice split bedroom floor-plan with fireplace in the family room, private deck with wooded view.

Condo has been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances with granite counter top in the kitchen & almost new vanity in the bathrooms.

Entire floor in the condo shines with gleaming hard wood, which is excellent for cleaning and people who are sensitive. The laundry room is furnished with washer and dryer.

Every bed rooms has its own full bath and large walking closets.The community has a swimming pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185971
Property Id 185971

(RLNE5367831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Warm Springs Cir have any available units?
527 Warm Springs Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Warm Springs Cir have?
Some of 527 Warm Springs Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Warm Springs Cir currently offering any rent specials?
527 Warm Springs Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Warm Springs Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Warm Springs Cir is pet friendly.
Does 527 Warm Springs Cir offer parking?
No, 527 Warm Springs Cir does not offer parking.
Does 527 Warm Springs Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Warm Springs Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Warm Springs Cir have a pool?
Yes, 527 Warm Springs Cir has a pool.
Does 527 Warm Springs Cir have accessible units?
No, 527 Warm Springs Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Warm Springs Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Warm Springs Cir has units with dishwashers.

