All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 515 S Kimberly Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
515 S Kimberly Ct
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:38 AM

515 S Kimberly Ct

515 South Kimberly Court · (404) 229-1735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

515 South Kimberly Court, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
YOU WILL LOVE THE NEWLY RENOVATED LOOK IN THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RANCH. New photos coming soon! Love this sprawling ranch on quiet cul-de-sac off Old Alabama Rd minutes from GA 400. Children walk to Northwood Elementary. Big Creek Park w/ biking/walking trails in the immediate n'hood. Movie houses, dining, places of worship are all close by. Love to shop? There is N.Point Mall. Old Roswell w/ restaurant row also known as Canton Street is an EZ drive across 400. You'll love the large open floor plan ranch w/ cathedral ceilings & fireplace in living room. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & all SS appliances, granite counters, plenty of pantry space is light & bright. Sep laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer is off the kitchen. Dining room opens to patio where often deer can be seen in backyard. Master bedroom is separate from other 2 bedroom for utmost privacy. A large walk-in closet off the master bath with separate tub/shower is sure to please. Other bedrooms feature ample closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S Kimberly Ct have any available units?
515 S Kimberly Ct has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S Kimberly Ct have?
Some of 515 S Kimberly Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S Kimberly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
515 S Kimberly Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S Kimberly Ct pet-friendly?
No, 515 S Kimberly Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 515 S Kimberly Ct offer parking?
Yes, 515 S Kimberly Ct does offer parking.
Does 515 S Kimberly Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 S Kimberly Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S Kimberly Ct have a pool?
No, 515 S Kimberly Ct does not have a pool.
Does 515 S Kimberly Ct have accessible units?
No, 515 S Kimberly Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S Kimberly Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S Kimberly Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 515 S Kimberly Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity