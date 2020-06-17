515 S Kimberly Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

YOU WILL LOVE THE NEWLY RENOVATED LOOK IN THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RANCH. New photos coming soon! Love this sprawling ranch on quiet cul-de-sac off Old Alabama Rd minutes from GA 400. Children walk to Northwood Elementary. Big Creek Park w/ biking/walking trails in the immediate n'hood. Movie houses, dining, places of worship are all close by. Love to shop? There is N.Point Mall. Old Roswell w/ restaurant row also known as Canton Street is an EZ drive across 400. You'll love the large open floor plan ranch w/ cathedral ceilings & fireplace in living room. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & all SS appliances, granite counters, plenty of pantry space is light & bright. Sep laundry room w/ Washer & Dryer is off the kitchen. Dining room opens to patio where often deer can be seen in backyard. Master bedroom is separate from other 2 bedroom for utmost privacy. A large walk-in closet off the master bath with separate tub/shower is sure to please. Other bedrooms feature ample closet space.