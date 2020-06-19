All apartments in Roswell
505 Roswell Landings Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Roswell Landings Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Available for immediate move in! What a location - Walk to Historic Roswell's Canton Street to enjoy music, trendy restaurants and shopping. Short walk to City Hall, the library, parks & more all in one of the hottest areas in Roswell. This adorable townhome features a private front entry, hardwoods and nearly new carpet.A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace is located in the spacious family room. The updated kitchen features recent cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a breakfast room/dining area and a pantry. A spacious utility room off the kitchen with a full-size washer & dryer is super-convenient. There is a shared green space behind the home - perfect for tossing a ball to your 4-legged friend. The private enclosed patio is ideal for grilling out with friends. An oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 2 additional nicely-sized bedrooms are located upstairs. There's a half bath on the main level for guests. Tons of closets and storage space! This cute complex features a pool too - perfect for Summer fun! Pet-friendly home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have any available units?
505 Roswell Landings Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have?
Some of 505 Roswell Landings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Roswell Landings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Roswell Landings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Roswell Landings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Roswell Landings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive offer parking?
No, 505 Roswell Landings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Roswell Landings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 505 Roswell Landings Drive has a pool.
Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Roswell Landings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Roswell Landings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Roswell Landings Drive has units with dishwashers.
