505 Roswell Landings Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Available for immediate move in! What a location - Walk to Historic Roswell's Canton Street to enjoy music, trendy restaurants and shopping. Short walk to City Hall, the library, parks & more all in one of the hottest areas in Roswell. This adorable townhome features a private front entry, hardwoods and nearly new carpet.A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace is located in the spacious family room. The updated kitchen features recent cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a breakfast room/dining area and a pantry. A spacious utility room off the kitchen with a full-size washer & dryer is super-convenient. There is a shared green space behind the home - perfect for tossing a ball to your 4-legged friend. The private enclosed patio is ideal for grilling out with friends. An oversized master bedroom with a walk-in closet and 2 additional nicely-sized bedrooms are located upstairs. There's a half bath on the main level for guests. Tons of closets and storage space! This cute complex features a pool too - perfect for Summer fun! Pet-friendly home.