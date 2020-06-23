All apartments in Roswell
5002 Falling Water Terrace
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

5002 Falling Water Terrace

5002 Falling Water Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5002 Falling Water Terrace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated and Spotless Fee Simple Townhome in the heart of Roswell. Everything is NEW! Starting with interior and exterior paint. New SMOOTH CEILINGS! Gorgeous Wood floors on main level, stairs and 2nd level Foyer area. New Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in White Kitchen. New Light fixtures throughout home. 2 Story Family room opens to Dining Rm. Kitchen opens to Fireside Den. Main Level Laundry. 3 Bedrooms up with new carpet and new flooring and fixtures in baths! Everything is done. Milton High School. Pool in community. Fridge negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have any available units?
5002 Falling Water Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have?
Some of 5002 Falling Water Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 Falling Water Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5002 Falling Water Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 Falling Water Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5002 Falling Water Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5002 Falling Water Terrace offers parking.
Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 Falling Water Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5002 Falling Water Terrace has a pool.
Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5002 Falling Water Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 Falling Water Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 Falling Water Terrace has units with dishwashers.
