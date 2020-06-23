5002 Falling Water Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Updated and Spotless Fee Simple Townhome in the heart of Roswell. Everything is NEW! Starting with interior and exterior paint. New SMOOTH CEILINGS! Gorgeous Wood floors on main level, stairs and 2nd level Foyer area. New Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances in White Kitchen. New Light fixtures throughout home. 2 Story Family room opens to Dining Rm. Kitchen opens to Fireside Den. Main Level Laundry. 3 Bedrooms up with new carpet and new flooring and fixtures in baths! Everything is done. Milton High School. Pool in community. Fridge negotiable