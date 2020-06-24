4911 Falling Water Terrace

This home is in very good condition and will be available for you to move in at the end of January, 2020. The location of this home is perfect as it is very close to Highway 400 and many major shopping centers. This will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
