4406 Timbercreek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated end unit, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Large open concept main level with brand new hardwoods, featuring a brand new chefs kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Private fenced back patio perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with Renovated bathrooms featuring custom cabinets and granite counters. Plenty of storage as well as parking for 1 car in the garage and another in the driveway. Half bath and laundry on main. Swimming, water, and exterior pest control included.