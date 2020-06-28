All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 4406 Timbercreek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
4406 Timbercreek Circle
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

4406 Timbercreek Circle

4406 Timbercreek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4406 Timbercreek Circle, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated end unit, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Large open concept main level with brand new hardwoods, featuring a brand new chefs kitchen with custom cabinets and granite countertops. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Private fenced back patio perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with Renovated bathrooms featuring custom cabinets and granite counters. Plenty of storage as well as parking for 1 car in the garage and another in the driveway. Half bath and laundry on main. Swimming, water, and exterior pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have any available units?
4406 Timbercreek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have?
Some of 4406 Timbercreek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Timbercreek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Timbercreek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Timbercreek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Timbercreek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Timbercreek Circle offers parking.
Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 Timbercreek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have a pool?
No, 4406 Timbercreek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have accessible units?
No, 4406 Timbercreek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Timbercreek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 Timbercreek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College