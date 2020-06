Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Meticulously maintained ready to move in, open concept townhouse located close to pool on a corner lot. Recently renovated kitchen, new carpet, with beautiful granite counter tops. Large master with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Located in a great community with swimming pool. Near 400, North Point Mall, Avalon, Downtown Roswell and Alpharetta, Amphitheater, and Big Creek Greenway. Ready to move in. Rent covers pool, water, sewer, and landscaping.