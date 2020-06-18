Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
345 Norcross Street
Location
345 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom two bathroom ranch in Roswell. Hardwood floors, newer appliances, large fenced yard. Just minutes from GA-400 and the Chattahoochee River. Close to Historic Roswell restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 Norcross Street have any available units?
345 Norcross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roswell, GA
.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Roswell Rent Report
.
What amenities does 345 Norcross Street have?
Some of 345 Norcross Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 345 Norcross Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Norcross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Norcross Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 Norcross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roswell
.
Does 345 Norcross Street offer parking?
No, 345 Norcross Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 Norcross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Norcross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Norcross Street have a pool?
No, 345 Norcross Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 Norcross Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Norcross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Norcross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Norcross Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
