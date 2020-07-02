All apartments in Roswell
3148 E Addison Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3148 E Addison Drive

3148 East Addison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3148 East Addison Drive, Roswell, GA 30022
Ellard

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LISTED in the exclusive Ellard area of Alpharetta 6 BD, 6.5 BA turnkey, updated Charleston-style, home with stunning architectural millwork, soaring ceilings that look up into a central daylight domed-atrium 2-stories above and circular grand staircase and upper landing which include new iron ballisters and a magnificent entry-way chandelier. Property location is a quiet street in a secure, gated community with an open floor plan with new hardwood floors throughout main level including all of the 2nd-story upstairs and all staircases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3148 E Addison Drive have any available units?
3148 E Addison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 3148 E Addison Drive have?
Some of 3148 E Addison Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3148 E Addison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3148 E Addison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 E Addison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3148 E Addison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 3148 E Addison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3148 E Addison Drive offers parking.
Does 3148 E Addison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 E Addison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 E Addison Drive have a pool?
No, 3148 E Addison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3148 E Addison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3148 E Addison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3148 E Addison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3148 E Addison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

