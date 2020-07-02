3148 E Addison Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LISTED in the exclusive Ellard area of Alpharetta 6 BD, 6.5 BA turnkey, updated Charleston-style, home with stunning architectural millwork, soaring ceilings that look up into a central daylight domed-atrium 2-stories above and circular grand staircase and upper landing which include new iron ballisters and a magnificent entry-way chandelier. Property location is a quiet street in a secure, gated community with an open floor plan with new hardwood floors throughout main level including all of the 2nd-story upstairs and all staircases.