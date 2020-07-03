All apartments in Roswell
Last updated April 15 2020

3030 Fenwood Trail

Location

3030 Fenwood Trail, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Spectacular renovated home situated in wonderful and active swim/tennis Roswell community. The main level features a desirable open floor plan, new flooring throughout, bright great room with cathedral ceilings, dining room, private home office and updated kitchen that opens into breakfast area with leveled access to backyard and patio. This home offers a perfect layout for entertainment. Upper level boasts a very spacious master suite with his and hers closet, a newly renovated large bathroom. Three good sized secondary bedrooms sharing a renovated bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Fenwood Trail have any available units?
3030 Fenwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Fenwood Trail have?
Some of 3030 Fenwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Fenwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Fenwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Fenwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Fenwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 3030 Fenwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Fenwood Trail offers parking.
Does 3030 Fenwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Fenwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Fenwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Fenwood Trail has a pool.
Does 3030 Fenwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 3030 Fenwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Fenwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Fenwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

