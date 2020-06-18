All apartments in Roswell
Location

290 Farm Track, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!***

Beautiful 5 bed, 2.1 bath 2,398 sqft home in a great neighborhood in Roswell! This newly renovated home comes with new floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Fireplace in the living room to keep warm in the colder months. Open concept kitchen and breakfast area with a door leading to the back deck! Master suite includes attached bath with separate vanities, tub and shower! Backyard is perfect for family gatherings!Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Farm Track have any available units?
290 Farm Track doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Farm Track have?
Some of 290 Farm Track's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Farm Track currently offering any rent specials?
290 Farm Track is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Farm Track pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Farm Track is pet friendly.
Does 290 Farm Track offer parking?
No, 290 Farm Track does not offer parking.
Does 290 Farm Track have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Farm Track does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Farm Track have a pool?
No, 290 Farm Track does not have a pool.
Does 290 Farm Track have accessible units?
No, 290 Farm Track does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Farm Track have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Farm Track does not have units with dishwashers.

