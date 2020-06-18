290 Farm Track

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)

Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!***



Beautiful 5 bed, 2.1 bath 2,398 sqft home in a great neighborhood in Roswell! This newly renovated home comes with new floors and granite counter tops in the kitchen! Fireplace in the living room to keep warm in the colder months. Open concept kitchen and breakfast area with a door leading to the back deck! Master suite includes attached bath with separate vanities, tub and shower! Backyard is perfect for family gatherings!Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.