Roswell, GA
2625 Shadow Pine Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2625 Shadow Pine Drive

2625 Shadow Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2625 Shadow Pine Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location...minutes to GA400, Greenway, Avalon, Northpoint Mall and Top Schools - Move-in by 5/1 and receive $1000 off the first month's rent! Beautiful 4 bed. 2.5 bath home on a wooded culdesac lot with an amazingly beautiful fenced in back yard! Hardwood floors throughout on the main. Kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances with breakfast area with bar for additional seating. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with a fireplace leading out to the deck overlooking backyard. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom, master bath with a double vanity, separate tub and shower. Additional 3 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Basement has large finished room that could be used for a teen area, man cave or a 5th bedroom. Just use your imagination! Large 2 car garage. Also home has dumbwaiter in the garage to help getting groceries to the kitchen! Swim and tennis community.

(RLNE5668221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have any available units?
2625 Shadow Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have?
Some of 2625 Shadow Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Shadow Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Shadow Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Shadow Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Shadow Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Shadow Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

