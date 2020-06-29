2625 Shadow Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Location, Location, Location...minutes to GA400, Greenway, Avalon, Northpoint Mall and Top Schools - Move-in by 5/1 and receive $1000 off the first month's rent! Beautiful 4 bed. 2.5 bath home on a wooded culdesac lot with an amazingly beautiful fenced in back yard! Hardwood floors throughout on the main. Kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances with breakfast area with bar for additional seating. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and family room with a fireplace leading out to the deck overlooking backyard. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom, master bath with a double vanity, separate tub and shower. Additional 3 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Basement has large finished room that could be used for a teen area, man cave or a 5th bedroom. Just use your imagination! Large 2 car garage. Also home has dumbwaiter in the garage to help getting groceries to the kitchen! Swim and tennis community.



(RLNE5668221)