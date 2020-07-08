All apartments in Roswell
245 Founders Mill Ct
245 Founders Mill Ct

245 Founders Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

245 Founders Mill Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous, must see fully furnished end unit in a very desirable location near downtown Roswell. Conveniently close to parks/trails, Chattahoochee River, shops and restaurants, museums, library, Hwy's, public transportation and so much more. Open concept great for entertaining with fully equipped kitchen/stainless steel appliances. Gated patio, and two front balconies. Elevator serves all three levels. Full basement for additional recreation space. Ready for an easy, smooth move in starting as early as of May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Founders Mill Ct have any available units?
245 Founders Mill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Founders Mill Ct have?
Some of 245 Founders Mill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Founders Mill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
245 Founders Mill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Founders Mill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 245 Founders Mill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 245 Founders Mill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 245 Founders Mill Ct offers parking.
Does 245 Founders Mill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Founders Mill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Founders Mill Ct have a pool?
No, 245 Founders Mill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 245 Founders Mill Ct have accessible units?
No, 245 Founders Mill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Founders Mill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Founders Mill Ct has units with dishwashers.

