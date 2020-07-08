245 Founders Mill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Gorgeous, must see fully furnished end unit in a very desirable location near downtown Roswell. Conveniently close to parks/trails, Chattahoochee River, shops and restaurants, museums, library, Hwy's, public transportation and so much more. Open concept great for entertaining with fully equipped kitchen/stainless steel appliances. Gated patio, and two front balconies. Elevator serves all three levels. Full basement for additional recreation space. Ready for an easy, smooth move in starting as early as of May 1st.