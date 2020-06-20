All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 207 Hembree Park Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
207 Hembree Park Terrace
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:06 AM

207 Hembree Park Terrace

207 Hembree Park Ter · (678) 474-6652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

207 Hembree Park Ter, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Upgraded Townhouse in a Great Location. 2 Story and basement home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, roommate plan. Master Bedrooms with his and her closets. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash. Nice living are with fireplace. Huge 2 car garage with automatic door and plenty of storage area. Relaxing back deck. Convenient location to GA-400 near to Avalon, North point Mall, Wellstar North point hospital and Verizon Amphitheatre. A wonderful townhouse to be called home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have any available units?
207 Hembree Park Terrace has a unit available for $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have?
Some of 207 Hembree Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Hembree Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
207 Hembree Park Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Hembree Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 207 Hembree Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 207 Hembree Park Terrace does offer parking.
Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Hembree Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 207 Hembree Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 207 Hembree Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Hembree Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Hembree Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 207 Hembree Park Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity