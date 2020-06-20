207 Hembree Park Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Upgraded Townhouse in a Great Location. 2 Story and basement home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, roommate plan. Master Bedrooms with his and her closets. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and backsplash. Nice living are with fireplace. Huge 2 car garage with automatic door and plenty of storage area. Relaxing back deck. Convenient location to GA-400 near to Avalon, North point Mall, Wellstar North point hospital and Verizon Amphitheatre. A wonderful townhouse to be called home.