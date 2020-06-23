All apartments in Roswell
2068 Merrimont Way

2068 Merrimont Way · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Merrimont Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful Roswell Townhome with 2 Master Suites! - Welcome home to this 3 story Roswell townhome with all that Roswell has to offer! This home has 2 Master Suites! Both with generous closet space. Enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, a large living-room with fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a separate dining room for more formal entertaining or office space. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE5460890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Merrimont Way have any available units?
2068 Merrimont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2068 Merrimont Way have?
Some of 2068 Merrimont Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 Merrimont Way currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Merrimont Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Merrimont Way pet-friendly?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2068 Merrimont Way offer parking?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way does not offer parking.
Does 2068 Merrimont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Merrimont Way have a pool?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Merrimont Way have accessible units?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Merrimont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2068 Merrimont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
