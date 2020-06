Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE PURCHASE OPPORTUNITY!!! This gorgeous 5 BR 4.5 BA home is the perfect serene retreat with plenty of sq ft and privacy! Soaring ceilings with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, & more. Gourmet kitchen has over-sized island, granite counters, upgraded cabinets & view into family room. Spacious rooms with the Master on the Main. Full basement level ready to make your own with additional unfinished space not included on tax record. Plus four car garage!