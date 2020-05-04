All apartments in Roswell
165 River Landing Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

165 River Landing Drive

165 River Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

165 River Landing Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Property #17) Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood on a private wooded half-acre homesite w/huge new deck. Inviting floorplan w/spacious rooms, updated kitchen, beautiful master bath w/soaking tub and sep shower, oversized den w/wet bar, brick fireplace and majestic judges paneling, sep formal living rm or office, front and back stairs, guest BR with a separate sitting area. Unfinished terrace level perfect for teen hangout or storage. Just steps from the Chatt river, parks, trails, nature preserve, free movies/concerts. Easy access to 400. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 River Landing Drive have any available units?
165 River Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 River Landing Drive have?
Some of 165 River Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 River Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
165 River Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 River Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 165 River Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 165 River Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 165 River Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 165 River Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 River Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 River Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 165 River Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 165 River Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 165 River Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 165 River Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 River Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.

