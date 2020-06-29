160 W Ridge Way

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL townhome in Centennial Overlook in Roswell! Gleaming hardwoods, Granite Chef's kitchen features gas cooktop, stainless and black appliances, and a view to the fireside family room. Private deck off of family room. Large, private dining room for dinner parties. Family room is wired for surround sound -just bring your own equipment! Upstairs, Large Master features two large closets, with Elfa shelving, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and enclosed water closet. Secondary bedroom upstairs also has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Come see.won't last long!