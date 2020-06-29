All apartments in Roswell
160 W Ridge Way

160 Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

160 Ridge Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL townhome in Centennial Overlook in Roswell! Gleaming hardwoods, Granite Chef's kitchen features gas cooktop, stainless and black appliances, and a view to the fireside family room. Private deck off of family room. Large, private dining room for dinner parties. Family room is wired for surround sound -just bring your own equipment! Upstairs, Large Master features two large closets, with Elfa shelving, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and enclosed water closet. Secondary bedroom upstairs also has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Come see.won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 W Ridge Way have any available units?
160 W Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 W Ridge Way have?
Some of 160 W Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 W Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
160 W Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 W Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 160 W Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 160 W Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 160 W Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 160 W Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 W Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 W Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 160 W Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 160 W Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 160 W Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 160 W Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 W Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
