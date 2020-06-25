All apartments in Roswell
145 Prospect Street
145 Prospect Street

145 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

145 Prospect Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
SPECTACULAR RARE find in sought after Historic Roswell! Renovated chef's kitchen w/ Sea Pearl Quartzite counter & SS appliances(including double drawer dishwasher)! Brazilian Slate floors on Main, Elfa closet in master, wide baseboards, New Lagrand Adorne outlets & switches, Reverse Osmosis water filter, LG washer/dryer included! New Roof, New Insulated Garage Door & New Paint! Entertain in style on the fabulous Double Covered front porch, rear patio and level lot. Walk to Historic Roswell w/ cool shops and restaurants, PURE, Lucky's, Roswell Park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Prospect Street have any available units?
145 Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Prospect Street have?
Some of 145 Prospect Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 145 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 145 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Prospect Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 145 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.
