13784 Highway 9 N

Amenities
Building for Lease in Milton offers the perfect space for multiple kinds of businesses!! Option to lease Ground Floor featuring Lobby, Conference Room, 7 Private Offices, Kitchen, 1.5 Baths, Patio and more for $5,500/mo. Upper Level Lease also available with 6 Rooms, 1 Bath, Loft/sitting area for $2,800/mo. Additional Garage also available with roll-up doors, 1/2 bath, workshop for $1,700/mo. OR Lease entire Building for $10,000/mo!! Parking lot in front and opportunity to have more parking in rear.