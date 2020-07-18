All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

105 Wavetree Drive

105 Wavetree Drive · (678) 710-8056
Location

105 Wavetree Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMING SOON in July! One Mile from Historic Downtown Roswell! All Brick, Newly Renovated, Vast Ranch Home is located on ½ Acre Lot! Eat-in Kitchen includes New Granite Counter tops and Overlooks the Family Room. Lovely Hardwood Floors throughout home and Brick Fireplace. Fresh Paint and Remodeled Bathrooms! Relax on the Front Porch and Enjoy your Private Fenced Yard. With over 2,300 sqft of Living Space, you are sure to find Spacious Accommodations in this Welcoming Roswell Home with Sought After Schools! Outstanding Location, Convenient to GA-400, Great Dining, Shopping, and Parks. Stay Tuned. More Photos to come!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Wavetree Drive have any available units?
105 Wavetree Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Wavetree Drive have?
Some of 105 Wavetree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Wavetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Wavetree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Wavetree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Wavetree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 105 Wavetree Drive offer parking?
No, 105 Wavetree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 Wavetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Wavetree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Wavetree Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Wavetree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Wavetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Wavetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Wavetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Wavetree Drive has units with dishwashers.
