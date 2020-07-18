105 Wavetree Drive

Amenities

COMING SOON in July! One Mile from Historic Downtown Roswell! All Brick, Newly Renovated, Vast Ranch Home is located on ½ Acre Lot! Eat-in Kitchen includes New Granite Counter tops and Overlooks the Family Room. Lovely Hardwood Floors throughout home and Brick Fireplace. Fresh Paint and Remodeled Bathrooms! Relax on the Front Porch and Enjoy your Private Fenced Yard. With over 2,300 sqft of Living Space, you are sure to find Spacious Accommodations in this Welcoming Roswell Home with Sought After Schools! Outstanding Location, Convenient to GA-400, Great Dining, Shopping, and Parks. Stay Tuned. More Photos to come!!!