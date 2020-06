Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

This fabulous 3/2 Ranch Condo with a sunroom comes with a few furnished pieces. Open floor plan, huge family room with fireplace, and views to dining room and kitchen. Nice size kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, new granite counters, and white cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout with Berber carpet in the bedrooms. Laundry room w/ WD. This beautifully renovated 55 and over gated community offers swim, fitness, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.