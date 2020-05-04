10 Lochurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Less than 1 year old, bright & sunny end unit with open floorpan and lots of windows. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods throughout main level. Amenities are incredible and include 2 pools, community clubhouse, poolhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 dog parks, walking trails, green space & fire pit. Community events and get togethers every month, you will love getting to know your neighbors here! Minutes from 400, shopping, Ameris Amphitheater, Avalon, downtown Roswell and downtown Alpharetta. Milton High School district! Photos from model home, finishes may be different.