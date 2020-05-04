All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 10 Lochurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
10 Lochurst Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

10 Lochurst Lane

10 Lochurst Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Lochurst Ln, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Less than 1 year old, bright & sunny end unit with open floorpan and lots of windows. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods throughout main level. Amenities are incredible and include 2 pools, community clubhouse, poolhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 dog parks, walking trails, green space & fire pit. Community events and get togethers every month, you will love getting to know your neighbors here! Minutes from 400, shopping, Ameris Amphitheater, Avalon, downtown Roswell and downtown Alpharetta. Milton High School district! Photos from model home, finishes may be different.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Lochurst Lane have any available units?
10 Lochurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Lochurst Lane have?
Some of 10 Lochurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Lochurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Lochurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Lochurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Lochurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10 Lochurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Lochurst Lane offers parking.
Does 10 Lochurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Lochurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Lochurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10 Lochurst Lane has a pool.
Does 10 Lochurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Lochurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Lochurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Lochurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College