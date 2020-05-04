10 Lochurst Lane

Amenities
Less than 1 year old, bright & sunny end unit with open floorpan and lots of windows. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods throughout main level. Amenities are incredible and include 2 pools, community clubhouse, poolhouse, 2 tennis courts, 2 dog parks, walking trails, green space & fire pit. Community events and get togethers every month, you will love getting to know your neighbors here! Minutes from 400, shopping, Ameris Amphitheater, Avalon, downtown Roswell and downtown Alpharetta. Milton High School district! Photos from model home, finishes may be different.