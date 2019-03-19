All apartments in Redan
6131 Marbut Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6131 Marbut Road

6131 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 Marbut Road have any available units?
6131 Marbut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6131 Marbut Road currently offering any rent specials?
6131 Marbut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 Marbut Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 Marbut Road is pet friendly.
Does 6131 Marbut Road offer parking?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not offer parking.
Does 6131 Marbut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 Marbut Road have a pool?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not have a pool.
Does 6131 Marbut Road have accessible units?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 Marbut Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6131 Marbut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6131 Marbut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
