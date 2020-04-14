All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5309 Golfcrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5309 Golfcrest Circle
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:15 AM

5309 Golfcrest Circle

5309 Golfcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5309 Golfcrest Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have any available units?
5309 Golfcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5309 Golfcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Golfcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Golfcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Golfcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Golfcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Golfcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5309 Golfcrest Circle has a pool.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 5309 Golfcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Golfcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Golfcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Golfcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College