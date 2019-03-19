All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5093 Lakewood Way

5093 Lakewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

5093 Lakewood Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5093 Lakewood Way have any available units?
5093 Lakewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 5093 Lakewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
5093 Lakewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5093 Lakewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5093 Lakewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way offer parking?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way have a pool?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way have accessible units?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5093 Lakewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5093 Lakewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
