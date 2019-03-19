4113 Akins Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! The kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bathroom has a large dual vanity! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

Qualified resident to receive Half month free off April's Rent if moved-in on or before by March 15th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.