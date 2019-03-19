All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 4113 Akins Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
4113 Akins Ridge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4113 Akins Ridge Court

4113 Akins Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4113 Akins Ridge Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! The kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! The master bathroom has a large dual vanity! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off April's Rent if moved-in on or before by March 15th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have any available units?
4113 Akins Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have?
Some of 4113 Akins Ridge Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Akins Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Akins Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Akins Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Akins Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Akins Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Akins Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4113 Akins Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4113 Akins Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Akins Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Akins Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Akins Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College