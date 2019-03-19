All apartments in Powder Springs
3970 Buck Road

3970 Buck Road · No Longer Available
Location

3970 Buck Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Powder Springs, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 Buck Road have any available units?
3970 Buck Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3970 Buck Road have?
Some of 3970 Buck Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 Buck Road currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Buck Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Buck Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3970 Buck Road is pet friendly.
Does 3970 Buck Road offer parking?
Yes, 3970 Buck Road offers parking.
Does 3970 Buck Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Buck Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Buck Road have a pool?
No, 3970 Buck Road does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Buck Road have accessible units?
No, 3970 Buck Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Buck Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Buck Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3970 Buck Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3970 Buck Road does not have units with air conditioning.

