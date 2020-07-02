All apartments in Peachtree Corners
6574 Meadow Green Cir

6574 Meadow Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6574 Meadow Green Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Peachtree Corners TownHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Brand new renovation of this cornerunit 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroomtownhome.2 large bedrooms, each with private bath, dining area, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets.New appliances andgranite worktop. Large privatefenced garden with double deck.Oversized garage with plenty of storage. Great location.Close to all major highways,GA-141, I-285, and I-85. Greatschools. Located in Cul-de-sac.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. Elem:Peachtree,Middle:Pinckneyville,High:Norcross

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aPeachtree CornersHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5410514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have any available units?
6574 Meadow Green Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have?
Some of 6574 Meadow Green Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6574 Meadow Green Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6574 Meadow Green Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6574 Meadow Green Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6574 Meadow Green Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6574 Meadow Green Cir offers parking.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6574 Meadow Green Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have a pool?
No, 6574 Meadow Green Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have accessible units?
No, 6574 Meadow Green Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6574 Meadow Green Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6574 Meadow Green Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6574 Meadow Green Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

