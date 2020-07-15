1472 Fama Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking

A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater. The house has a spotless full waterproofed unfinished basement for the washer/dryer, storage, and an exercise or home office area. Big deck across the back of the house. Attached carport with storage. An acre fenced lot with manicured lawn and mature trees. Lawn maintenance included. Pets Allowed no weight restriction. This house is a gem. 9/1 available