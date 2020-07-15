All apartments in North Druid Hills
1472 Fama Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1472 Fama Dr

1472 Fama Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater. The house has a spotless full waterproofed unfinished basement for the washer/dryer, storage, and an exercise or home office area. Big deck across the back of the house. Attached carport with storage. An acre fenced lot with manicured lawn and mature trees. Lawn maintenance included. Pets Allowed no weight restriction. This house is a gem. 9/1 available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Fama Dr have any available units?
1472 Fama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1472 Fama Dr have?
Some of 1472 Fama Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Fama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Fama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Fama Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1472 Fama Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1472 Fama Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Fama Dr offers parking.
Does 1472 Fama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 Fama Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Fama Dr have a pool?
No, 1472 Fama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Fama Dr have accessible units?
No, 1472 Fama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Fama Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 Fama Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Fama Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1472 Fama Dr has units with air conditioning.
