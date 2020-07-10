Apartment List
/
GA
/
dallas
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM

89 Luxury Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
209 Briarwood Drive
209 Briarwood Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
209 Briarwood Drive Available 07/31/20 Very nice 3 bedroom home, downtown Dallas! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Sunday, July 12, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Come see your new home!! Open House details below...

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
109 Bradford Court
109 Bradford Court, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1473 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 Hayes Park Drive
207 Hayes Park Drive, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2176 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
119 Magazine Street
119 Magazine Street, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2217 sqft
Location Location! This awesome gem is nestled right near downtown Dallas! Less than 1/2 mile from the Silver Comet Trail, 2 mi from Courthouse Square, & only 4 mi from the hospital! Master on main, 2 bedrooms up, & a huge loft area are great so
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
74 Woodlake Lane
74 Woodlake Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 08:50pm
Contact for Availability
346 Wood Point Way
346 Wood Point Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
If you need additional time before you're ready to move, ResiBuilt is happy to provide a preleasing option for those who fall in love with our homes early in the new construction process.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19 Hill Side Way
19 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1193 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
128 Hill Side Way
128 Hill Side Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Great Home Located in Cozy Hiram Paulding County Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12 Finn Way
12 Finn Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
Paulding County Rental - Gorgeous well maintained home in Dallas.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY
260 International Parkway, Paulding County, GA
Studio
$1,095
1000 sqft
1000 SQ FT - Commercial Office/Warehouse Space Please note that this is a WAREHOUSE, this is not a home. This is an 1800 sqft warehouse with office, bath and storage room. Combination warehouse and office space for lease. EXCELLENT LOCATION.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
450 Amsterdam Way
450 Amsterdam Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1291 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
269 Maxton Ave
269 Maxton Avenue, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1889 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas. This 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
135 Westin Way
135 Westin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2200 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19 King Arthur Court
19 King Arthur Court, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1424 sqft
Stunning Dallas Raised Ranch Style Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rent trends were flat over the past month

Dallas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,142 for a two-bedroom. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Dallas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dallas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,142 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dallas' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Luxury PlacesDallas Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
    Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
    Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
    Morehouse College