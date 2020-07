Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning furnished in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar hot tub playground tennis court trash valet

Just minutes from downtown Atlanta, Belmont Place Apartments is a development that is modeled after a luxury resort and is truly ideal for those who wish to enjoy an upscale and active lifestyle. Here, the finest amenities, facilities and leisure options have been carefully combined to create a haven of luxury, convenience and comfort. Six different apartment styles offer everything from fourteen-foot ceilings, rich hardwood floors and custom crown molding to high-speed internet access and private decks and balconies. To find out how to make Belmont Place your new home, call or visit today!