910 Ector Trace NW

Amenities

!Executive Home in desired West Cobb. All rooms on one level, with a second master on 2nd level with full bath. Master Suite and 2 large guest bedrooms are located on main level. Walk in attic. Essentially a ranch with one bedroom/bath up. Open, bright roomy kitchen, large dining room, formal living room or office, and an enclosed Sun Room. Spa like Master bath. Master suite opens into Sun room. Sun room opens onto a huge, newly constructed private deck, perfect for entertaining. Deck stairs lead to a private backyard. Cross Listed.