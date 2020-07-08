All apartments in Marietta
910 Ector Trace NW
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

910 Ector Trace NW

910 Ector Trace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

910 Ector Trace Northwest, Marietta, GA 30152
Barrett Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
new construction
!Executive Home in desired West Cobb. All rooms on one level, with a second master on 2nd level with full bath. Master Suite and 2 large guest bedrooms are located on main level. Walk in attic. Essentially a ranch with one bedroom/bath up. Open, bright roomy kitchen, large dining room, formal living room or office, and an enclosed Sun Room. Spa like Master bath. Master suite opens into Sun room. Sun room opens onto a huge, newly constructed private deck, perfect for entertaining. Deck stairs lead to a private backyard. Cross Listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Ector Trace NW have any available units?
910 Ector Trace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 910 Ector Trace NW have?
Some of 910 Ector Trace NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Ector Trace NW currently offering any rent specials?
910 Ector Trace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Ector Trace NW pet-friendly?
No, 910 Ector Trace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW offer parking?
Yes, 910 Ector Trace NW offers parking.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Ector Trace NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW have a pool?
No, 910 Ector Trace NW does not have a pool.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW have accessible units?
No, 910 Ector Trace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Ector Trace NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Ector Trace NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Ector Trace NW does not have units with air conditioning.

