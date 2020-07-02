All apartments in Marietta
65 Griggs St SW
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

65 Griggs St SW

65 Griggs Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

65 Griggs Street Southwest, Marietta, GA 30064
Whitlock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk to the Marietta Square from this charming country-style 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This darling home is located a mile from the Square and down the street from the Gone With The Wind museum in an up and coming area. This 2-story home is situated on a level lot with a privacy fenced backyard and covered back porch. This home has many designer features including: popular Saxon Gray wall paint with pearl white trim and doors, upscale lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas range, double door refrigerator, over-stove microwave, and dishwasher. There are granite counters, cherry cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and plush carpet on the upper level. Upon entry of this home, there is a foyer area that overlooks the large living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Tons of natural light flood the room from the insulated windows that have 2" blinds. The kitchen is just off the living area and has an island with a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. There is access to the back covered porch and there is a mud room which houses the laundry alcove, guest bath, and access to the side landing. The 3 bedrooms are on the upper level. The large master has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with cherry cabinets and a tub/shower combo unit. The two additional spacious bedrooms are across the hall and share a large bathroom. This home is minutes to I-75, the 120 Loop, Scarlet O-Hara's home, the many restaurants at the Square and all the festivities in and around the Marietta Park. Seeking long-term tenants. Small pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Griggs St SW have any available units?
65 Griggs St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 65 Griggs St SW have?
Some of 65 Griggs St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Griggs St SW currently offering any rent specials?
65 Griggs St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Griggs St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Griggs St SW is pet friendly.
Does 65 Griggs St SW offer parking?
Yes, 65 Griggs St SW offers parking.
Does 65 Griggs St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Griggs St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Griggs St SW have a pool?
No, 65 Griggs St SW does not have a pool.
Does 65 Griggs St SW have accessible units?
No, 65 Griggs St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Griggs St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Griggs St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Griggs St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Griggs St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

