65 Griggs St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walk to the Marietta Square from this charming country-style 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This darling home is located a mile from the Square and down the street from the Gone With The Wind museum in an up and coming area. This 2-story home is situated on a level lot with a privacy fenced backyard and covered back porch. This home has many designer features including: popular Saxon Gray wall paint with pearl white trim and doors, upscale lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas range, double door refrigerator, over-stove microwave, and dishwasher. There are granite counters, cherry cabinets, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and plush carpet on the upper level. Upon entry of this home, there is a foyer area that overlooks the large living room with a cozy gas fireplace. Tons of natural light flood the room from the insulated windows that have 2" blinds. The kitchen is just off the living area and has an island with a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. There is access to the back covered porch and there is a mud room which houses the laundry alcove, guest bath, and access to the side landing. The 3 bedrooms are on the upper level. The large master has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with cherry cabinets and a tub/shower combo unit. The two additional spacious bedrooms are across the hall and share a large bathroom. This home is minutes to I-75, the 120 Loop, Scarlet O-Hara's home, the many restaurants at the Square and all the festivities in and around the Marietta Park. Seeking long-term tenants. Small pets ok.