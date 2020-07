Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d051937026 ----

One room studio apartment located behind main home on end of quiet Marietta street. Convenient to downtown Marietta, Military facilities, Kennesaw State and major traffic arteries. Home is small but in great repair, very private and very affordable. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/d10383f026