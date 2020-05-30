All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 572 Bolan Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
572 Bolan Street SE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

572 Bolan Street SE

572 Bolan Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

572 Bolan Street Southeast, Marietta, GA 30008
Dixie

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c605fb02e ----
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home in quiet neighborhood near Marietta Square. Living room, separate dining, sun room, laundry and huge fenced yard on half acre lot and 2 patios for entertaining or just relaxing. This is a must see as it will go fast.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Bolan Street SE have any available units?
572 Bolan Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 572 Bolan Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
572 Bolan Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Bolan Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE offer parking?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE have a pool?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE have accessible units?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 Bolan Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 Bolan Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College