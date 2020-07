Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute 2BR 1BA Marietta ranch is move-in ready and features a cozy family room and a sunny eat-in kitchen with a peninsular island open to a separate dining room. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout! Ample parking plus the spacious rear deck offer great outdoor entertaining options. Convenient to schools, shopping and highways, this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County:Cobb;



Subdivision: GlenIvy Townhomes;



Sq Footage: 988;



Yr Built: 1950;



Br: 2 / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Sawyer;

Middle: Marietta;

High: Marietta;

