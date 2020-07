Amenities

dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities

Walk to the Square! Lovely house on a quiet street, across from Marietta Golf course. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a bonus room that can be used for an office. The downstairs has a large room (suitable for a large bedroom set), a half bath and an additional workroom. Available June 15th.