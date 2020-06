Amenities

Available Now! Come Look and Lease this spacious end unit townhome located in a quiet community with pool. Property is an unbeatable location, just minutes from EVERYTHING in Kennesaw and Marietta. Home features: 2 Master Bedrooms on the upper level; each with private bathrooms. master has two walk-in closets. 18th month lease is required. Rent must be paid via Chase Quick Pay. This unit will not last long! Schedule a Self-Showing! To qualify: Total Household income must be at least $3900, Min Credit Score 620; No Evictions/Good Rental Pets: 10Lbs or less. No Smoking/No Housing Vouchers/No Airbnb or Subleasing.