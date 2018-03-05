360 Red Oak Run Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Located 1 mile from the Marietta Square. New floors in bedroom (second bedroom flooring will be replaced soon), laundry connection in kitchen, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher provided. tiled floors and gas fireplace in family room!

Perfect roommate plan!

End unit townhome with covered back porch and fenced yard.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)