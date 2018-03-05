All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:39 PM

360 Red Oak Run Southwest

360 Red Oak Run Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

360 Red Oak Run Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located 1 mile from the Marietta Square. New floors in bedroom (second bedroom flooring will be replaced soon), laundry connection in kitchen, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher provided. tiled floors and gas fireplace in family room!
Perfect roommate plan!
End unit townhome with covered back porch and fenced yard.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter.

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have any available units?
360 Red Oak Run Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have?
Some of 360 Red Oak Run Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Red Oak Run Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
360 Red Oak Run Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Red Oak Run Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest offer parking?
No, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have a pool?
No, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have accessible units?
No, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Red Oak Run Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 360 Red Oak Run Southwest has units with air conditioning.

