318 Westland Way
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

318 Westland Way

318 Westland Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

318 Westland Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2BR Cul-de-sac Townhome near Laurel Park - Available June 4! 2BR / 2.5BA Townhome within a few blocks of Laurel Park. New carpet for both levels only 1 year old! Large Living Room with Brick Fireplace. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen w/Breakfast Area and Laundry Closet. Upstairs each Bedroom has it's own Full Bath. The property is at the edge of a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3921050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

