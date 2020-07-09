265 Pam Ln Sw

Amenities

$1,250 - Large 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Marietta within walking distance of Tumlin Park. New Stainless Steel Appliances (Range, Microwave and Dishwasher) and Laundry Hook Ups. High Ceilings with New Flooring, Private Deck and Fireplace. Each Bedroom has it's own Full Bath. 2 Parking Spaces available in driveway. Very accessible to I-75 and Marietta Square. No pets allowed. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.