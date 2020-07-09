All apartments in Marietta
265 Pam Ln Sw

Location

265 Pam Ln, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
$1,250 - Large 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Townhouse in the heart of Marietta within walking distance of Tumlin Park. New Stainless Steel Appliances (Range, Microwave and Dishwasher) and Laundry Hook Ups. High Ceilings with New Flooring, Private Deck and Fireplace. Each Bedroom has it's own Full Bath. 2 Parking Spaces available in driveway. Very accessible to I-75 and Marietta Square. No pets allowed. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have any available units?
265 Pam Ln Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 265 Pam Ln Sw have?
Some of 265 Pam Ln Sw's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Pam Ln Sw currently offering any rent specials?
265 Pam Ln Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Pam Ln Sw pet-friendly?
No, 265 Pam Ln Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw offer parking?
Yes, 265 Pam Ln Sw offers parking.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Pam Ln Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have a pool?
No, 265 Pam Ln Sw does not have a pool.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have accessible units?
No, 265 Pam Ln Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Pam Ln Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Pam Ln Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 Pam Ln Sw has units with air conditioning.
