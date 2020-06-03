252 S Fairground St

Amenities

patio / balcony

This Beautiful home will surprise you! Enjoy an afternoon on the enclosed porch protected from the sun & pest. Appreciate less vacuuming with distinctive hardwood & stone tile floors throughout. Marble counter tops & matching appliances in the kitchen make anyone cook. Home secured, you just call to restart service. Pest control is included, no additional fee. At this price, in this market & county, you must come see! Access to large shed w/prior notice by owner until other arrangements are made. Sorry, Housing Choice Vouchers are not being accepted at this time.