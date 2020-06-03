All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:15 PM

252 S Fairground St

252 South Fairground Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

252 South Fairground Street Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Beautiful home will surprise you! Enjoy an afternoon on the enclosed porch protected from the sun & pest. Appreciate less vacuuming with distinctive hardwood & stone tile floors throughout. Marble counter tops & matching appliances in the kitchen make anyone cook. Home secured, you just call to restart service. Pest control is included, no additional fee. At this price, in this market & county, you must come see! Access to large shed w/prior notice by owner until other arrangements are made. Sorry, Housing Choice Vouchers are not being accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 S Fairground St have any available units?
252 S Fairground St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 252 S Fairground St currently offering any rent specials?
252 S Fairground St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 S Fairground St pet-friendly?
No, 252 S Fairground St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 252 S Fairground St offer parking?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not offer parking.
Does 252 S Fairground St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 S Fairground St have a pool?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not have a pool.
Does 252 S Fairground St have accessible units?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not have accessible units.
Does 252 S Fairground St have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 S Fairground St have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 S Fairground St does not have units with air conditioning.
