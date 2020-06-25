192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast.

Amenities

Lucky you to have came across this beautiful home just in time for the Spring season! This charming home is located in a peaceful neighborhood in the well sought out Marietta area. Upon arrival you will pleased to see that the living room offers a fire place to nestle infront of during the colder months. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. This property is available for immediate move-in so pack your bags today not tomorrow!The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

