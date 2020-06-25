All apartments in Marietta
192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast

192 W Dixie Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

192 W Dixie Ave SE, Marietta, GA 30008
Dixie

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lucky you to have came across this beautiful home just in time for the Spring season! This charming home is located in a peaceful neighborhood in the well sought out Marietta area. Upon arrival you will pleased to see that the living room offers a fire place to nestle infront of during the colder months. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. This property is available for immediate move-in so pack your bags today not tomorrow!The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have any available units?
192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 West Dixie Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

