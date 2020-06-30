All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

1166 Booth Road SW

1166 Booth Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Booth Road Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gated community! Come home to this charming, completely remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo close to Kennesaw State Marietta Campus, Marietta Square, the Marietta Market, shopping and dining! New appliances, counter-tops, bathrooms and flooring. Lots of space in this room-mate plan with two master suites and two walk-in closets. Bonus room to use as office, play room, study space or storage. Virtual tour available upon request.

Requirements include good credit score, clean criminal record, household income 3 times rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Booth Road SW have any available units?
1166 Booth Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1166 Booth Road SW have?
Some of 1166 Booth Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Booth Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Booth Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Booth Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Booth Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW offer parking?
No, 1166 Booth Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Booth Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW have a pool?
Yes, 1166 Booth Road SW has a pool.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1166 Booth Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1166 Booth Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Booth Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Booth Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.

