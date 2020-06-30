1166 Booth Road SW

Amenities
Gated community! Come home to this charming, completely remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condo close to Kennesaw State Marietta Campus, Marietta Square, the Marietta Market, shopping and dining! New appliances, counter-tops, bathrooms and flooring. Lots of space in this room-mate plan with two master suites and two walk-in closets. Bonus room to use as office, play room, study space or storage. Virtual tour available upon request.
Requirements include good credit score, clean criminal record, household income 3 times rental amount.