113 Aviation Road SE

Lovingly renovated over the years, this cute 1940’s Frame Bungalow offers intown convenience with mature landscaping and trees that give it a rural feel. Enter off the front porch into the Living room with fireplace. Large hall with custom linen cabinet will lead you to the large kitchen with classic knotty pine cabinets. Separate laundry room and separate breakfast room. The rear bedroom offers two closets, one that is a dressing room with vanity & walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.