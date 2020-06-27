All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 113 Aviation Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
113 Aviation Road SE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

113 Aviation Road SE

113 Aviation Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

113 Aviation Rd, Marietta, GA 30060
Victory

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovingly renovated over the years, this cute 1940’s Frame Bungalow offers intown convenience with mature landscaping and trees that give it a rural feel. Enter off the front porch into the Living room with fireplace. Large hall with custom linen cabinet will lead you to the large kitchen with classic knotty pine cabinets. Separate laundry room and separate breakfast room. The rear bedroom offers two closets, one that is a dressing room with vanity & walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Aviation Road SE have any available units?
113 Aviation Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 113 Aviation Road SE have?
Some of 113 Aviation Road SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Aviation Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
113 Aviation Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Aviation Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 113 Aviation Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 113 Aviation Road SE offers parking.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Aviation Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE have a pool?
No, 113 Aviation Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE have accessible units?
No, 113 Aviation Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Aviation Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Aviation Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Aviation Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College